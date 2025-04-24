Asia shares trade mixed as uncertainty persists over Trump's tariff plans

TOKYO — Asian shares traded mixed Thursday, as worries crept back following a Wall Street rally that came after President Donald Trump appeared to back off his criticism of the Federal Reserve and his tough talk in his trade war.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added nearly 0.9% in morning trading to 35,168.80. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% to 7,966.50. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5% to 2,513.17. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.3% to 22,005.16, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,309.12.
Calling Trump's policy announcements ''headline turbulence,'' Tan Jing Yi of the Asia & Oceania Treasury Department at Mizuho Bank warned that global economies could be hurt in the long run, adding, ''Sentiments swing from hopes of intense relief to inflicted economic gloom.''
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 1.7% and added to its big gain from Tuesday that more than made up for a steep loss on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 419 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.5%.
Much of the recent market volatility is because of uncertainty about what Trump will do with his economic policies. Adding to some relief was Trump saying late Tuesday that he has ''no intention'' to fire the head of the Federal Reserve.
Trump's tough talk had frightened investors because the Fed is supposed to act independently, without pressure from politicians, so that it can make decisions that may be painful in the short term but are best for the long term.
While a cut to interest rates by the Fed could give the economy a boost, it could also put upward pressure on inflation. Trump also said U.S. tariffs on imports coming from China could come down ''substantially'' from the current 145%.
''It won't be that high, not going to be that high,'' he said.