Asia shares climb after China and the US say they have a framework for seeking a trade deal

TOKYO — Asian shares mostly rose Wednesday after China and the U.S. said they had reached agreement on a framework for following up on the trade truce reached last month in Geneva.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 0.5% in morning trading to 38,385.37. Data from the Bank of Japan data showed wholesale inflation slowed in May, meaning there might be less pressure for the central bank to raise interest rates in its next policy board meeting.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8% to 24,364.77, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% to 3,402.72.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.3% to 8,612.40. South Korea's Kospi added 0.6% to 2,889.88.
Tuesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 6,038.81 as the trade talks between the world's two largest economies carried into a second day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% to 42,866.87, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6% to 19,714.99.
Stocks have roared higher since dropping roughly 20% below their record two months ago, when President Donald Trump shocked financial markets with his announcement of tariffs that were so stiff that they raised worries about a possible recession. Much of the rally has been due to hopes that Trump would lower his tariffs after reaching trade deals with countries around the world, and the S&P 500 is back within 1.7% of its record set in February.
Analysts said that after two days of discussion in London, the late-night agreement reached appeared to be a consensus on what was already agreed upon before.
''So what did 48 hours of talks actually produce? Apparently, a reaffirmation to eventually do what they had already said they would do. If markets were expecting substance, they got process instead,'' said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.