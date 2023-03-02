COUNTRY

Ashley McBryde, "Light on in the Kitchen"

McBryde maintains her position as country's most down-to-earth songwriter with "Light on in the Kitchen," a compendium of kindly advice punctuated by a down-home dialogue between mandolin and electric guitar. "Your freckles make you pretty/There's more to life than being skinny," she sings, going on to say, "Trust yourself, laugh at yourself/If something tries to hold you back, get up and give it hell." No one should argue.

JON PARELES, New York Times

POP/ROCK

Skrillex and Bibi Bourelly, "Painting Rainbows"

Skrillex's ambitious new pair of albums "Quest for Fire" and "Don't Get Too Close" overflow with impressive guest appearances (Missy Elliott, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress), but perhaps his most simpatico collaborator turns out to be Bourelly, the German-born musician who is best known as a songwriter for the likes of Rihanna, Demi Lovato and Usher. Bourelly lends her vocals to three tracks, and it feels significant that Skrillex gives her the last word on "Don't Get Too Close," shining the spotlight on her expansive personality on its closing track, "Painting Rainbows." "We still hear when they thought we would die," Bourelly raps with a growly defiance and unabashed positivity. Her voice is at once cartoonish and deeply sincere, which means it pairs perfectly with Skrillex's sound.

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

GLOBAL

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily, "To Remain/To Return"

The somberly immersive "To Remain/To Return" previews "Love in Exile," an album of collective improvisations due March 24 from three musicians with South Asian roots and jazz and rock experience: Aftab on vocals, Iyer on piano and electronics and Ismaily on bass and synthesizer. The music is unanimous in its restraint. Iyer gradually forms rising, modal five-note patterns on piano. Ismaily leans into a drone that evolves from slow tolling to a throbbing pulse. And Aftab sings pensive, hovering phrases in Urdu. In the full nine-minute version, the music wafts up out of near-silence and sustained electronics; a three-minute excerpt gets to Aftab's melodies, and a beat, much sooner.

JON PARELES, New York Times

