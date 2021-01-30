NEWARK, Del. — Ebby Asamoah had 14 points as Delaware rolled past Elon 66-43 on Saturday.
Kevin Anderson had 11 points for Delaware (6-7, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Dylan Painter added 10 rebounds and five assists. Andrew Carr had seven rebounds.
Hunter McIntosh had 10 points for the Phoenix (3-4, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games.
