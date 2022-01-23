NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ahsan Asadullah tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to help Lipscomb hold on for a 77-73 victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Will Pruitt had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons (9-12, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), who ended a four-game losing streak. Greg Jones added 16 points and Trae Benham scored 12.

Jamir Moultrie had 20 points for the Owls (8-9, 3-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Terrell Burden added 14 points. Brandon Stroud had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Spencer Rodgers scored 10.

Chris Youngblood was held to five points despite coming into the contest as the Owls' leading scorer at 14 points per game.

