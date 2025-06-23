As Trump floats regime change in Iran, past US attempts to remake the Middle East may offer warnings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — As President Donald Trump floats the idea of ''regime change'' in Tehran, previous U.S. attempts to remake the Middle East by force over the decades offer stark warnings about the possibility of a deepening involvement in the Iran-Israeli conflict.
''If the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change???'' Trump posted on his social media site over the weekend. The came after the U.S. bombed Iran's nuclear sites but before that country retaliated by firing its own missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday insisted that Trump, who spent years railing against ''forever wars'' and pushing an ''America first'' world view, had not committed a political about-face.
''The president's posture and our military posture has not changed,'' she said, suggesting that a more aggressive approach might be necessary if Iran ''refuses to give up their nuclear program or engage in talks."
Leavitt also suggested that a new government in Iran could come about after its people stage a revolt — not necessarily requiring direct U.S. intervention.
''If they refuse to engage in diplomacy moving forward, why shouldn't the Iranian people rise up,'' she asked.
That's a perilous path that other U.S. administrations have taken. And it's a long way from Trump's past dismissal of " stupid, endless wars," and his scoffing at the idea of nation-building championed by his Republican predecessors — including in Afghanistan and Iraq, where the U.S. helped overthrow governments.
Some lessons learned from previous conflicts: