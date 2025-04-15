As Trump considers auto tariffs pause, parts exemptions could be key for US industry

''The one-month delay is intended to give the U.S. government time to work out rules to exempt the value of automotive parts that contains U.S.-made materials, which will not be subject to the tariffs,'' according to insights from law firm Foley & Lardner, noting a ''carveout'' for parts certified under regional trade pact, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The Department of Commerce is expected to determine "a system to calculate non-U.S. content'' by May 3.