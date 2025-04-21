As tick season starts, another transmittable illness looms: Powassan virus

Ticks can spread Lyme disease and give people red meat allergies, and now there’s increasing worry in Minnesota about another ailment spread by the pesky blood-sucking bugs: the Powassan virus.
While the Powassan virus is uncommon compared to other tick-borne diseases in the state, it is among the most serious, said Elizabeth Schiffman, epidemiologist supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Carried by blacklegged ticks (more commonly known as deer ticks) the Powassan virus can cause neurological damage and, in rare cases, death.
Last year, there were 14 reported cases in Minnesota — the highest reported since record-keeping on the disease started in 2008, according to MDH data. In 2011, the state recorded the first death caused by the virus after a woman in her 60s died of a brain infection.
“The risks are relatively low, however all the tick prevention that you would do to keep yourself from getting one of those more common diseases will also help keep you safe from getting Powassan,” Schiffman said.
It’s likely that many people who are infected with the Powassan virus don’t show the symptoms or only have mild symptoms, she said. Signs include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness.
In severe cases, the virus can cause seizures and swelling of the brain and membranes around it. People who are most likely to suffer severe effects are those who are elderly or immunocompromised.
According to MDH data, Minnesota reported fewer than five cases each year from 2008-2015, except for in 2011 when 11 cases were reported. Between 2016-2023, there were 5 to 8 cases reported each year, except for in 2018 when there were three cases. MDH does not have Powassan virus data for 2020.
The emerging number of Powassan cases in Minnesota is one of the reasons the National Institutes of Health gave Matthew Aliota, associate professor at the University of Minnesota’s Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences, a $3.5 million grant to study the virus in 2024, Aliota said. Aliota is studying the virus in two of the nation’s epicenters over the course of the five-year grant: Minnesota and New York.