As the Vatican prepares a conclave, the status of a once-powerful Italian cardinal looms

At 76, Becciu is under the age limit of 80 and technically eligible to vote, but the Vatican's official statistics list him as a ''non-elector.'' When he was ousted in 2020, Becciu told a hastily arranged news conference that he would not be voting in any future conclave. But recently he has insisted he is entitled to vote and canon lawyers have been poring over the Vatican document regulating the conclave to determine if he's right.