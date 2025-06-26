As the United Nations turns 80, some key moments in its history

UNITED NATIONS — There have been many memorable moments in the 80-year history of the United Nations, both at its headquarters in New York and at its far-flung global operations.
Here are photos of some of the U.N.'s history-making events as the world body marks the anniversary of its founding on June 26, 1945, when the U.N. Charter was signed by 50 countries in San Francisco.
Most of these moments made headlines — but for very different reasons.
June 1945: Signing of the U.N. Charter
Delegates from 50 countries met in San Francisco in the ashes of World War II to establish an international organization to prevent a repetition of such a conflict and promote global peace. The U.N. Charter remains the bedrock of the United Nations, which now has 193 member countries.
The charter's opening words express determination ''to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.''
July 1950: First U.N. attempt at collective security
North Korean forces invaded South Korea on June 25, 1950. Twelve days later, the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution authorizing the United States to establish and lead military forces to repel the attack and restore peace on the Korean Peninsula.