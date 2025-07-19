As the going gets tough in South Sudan, some artisans offer cheap footwear made from rubber tires

WAU, South Sudan — From Rwanda to Kenya, fashioning footwear from discarded tires has long been a mark of local ingenuity.
In South Sudan, however, the creative work of such artisans is now fueled by an economic crisis that has left the government on the verge of bankruptcy and many people struggling to put food on the table.
As South Sudan's oil revenues have dwindled, the government for months has been unable to pay civil servants on time. The cash crisis affects everyone from soldiers to teachers, underscoring the range of economic hardship across the country, and many are looking for ways to keep going.
Some want cheap shoes, finding them not in supermarkets but in open markets where flip-flops and sandals are fashioned from worn-out tires usually thrown away as rubbish.
Demand rises along with cost of living
In Wau, some 650 kilometers (400 miles) from the South Sudanese capital of Juba, shoemaker Emmanuel Achuil works under the shade of a tarpaulin in the town's bustling main market.
His hands blackened from grappling with rubber, Achuil uses a blade to carve pieces from discarded tires. Colorful straps are scattered around him like pieces of a puzzle.
Achuil, who makes five to 10 pairs a week, told the AP that in recent months he's seen a rise in demand that he and others say is directly related to the rising cost of living here. They say footwear made from scraps of rubber has found a firm place in local markets, confirmed in the ubiquitous displays of such shoes even in open markets in Juba.