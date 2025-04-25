A's score twice in ninth to beat Rangers 4-3

SACARAMENTO, Calif. — Luis Urias scored on Jacob Wilson's two-out single in the ninth inning as the Athletics rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Thursday night.
Trailing 3-2 heading into ninth, the A's got going when Max Schuemann drew a one-out walk. Urias followed with a single into the gap in right-center that bounced off the glove of Rangers center fielder Leody Tavares for an error, allowing Schuemann to score the tying run.
After Lawrence Butler flew out, Wilson lined a 3-1 pitch off Rangers closer Luke Jackson (0-2) to drive in Urias for the game-winner. It was Jackson's first blown save in eight chances this season.
The rally enabled the A's to win their first series at their temporary home at Sutter Health Park.
Tyler Soderstrom had two hits and two RBIs for the Athletics, and Gio Urshela had three singles.
Rookie reliever Grant Holman (1-0) recorded six outs for the win.
Josh Jung, Jonah Heim and Leody Tavares all hit solo home runs in the fourth inning for the Rangers.
Before the A's rallied, Rangers starter Jacob deGrom was in line get his first win in two years. The right-hander allowed two runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.