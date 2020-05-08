Friday was the day the NBA targeted to allow teams in states with eased stay-at-home guidelines to reopen their facilities to players for individual workouts.

But the Timberwolves’ facility at Mayo Clinic Square remains closed in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order which is set to expire May 18. A Wolves spokesperson said the situation remains fluid.

Portland and Cleveland were among the teams allowing players to work out, ESPN reported. The league previously said only four players would be allowed in the facilities at a time, no head or assistant coaches could be present and group workouts and practices were still prohibited.

One of the ideas behind the move was to prevent players from going to public gyms or other workout spaces in states where those facilities are starting to reopen. But the Wolves are remaining in compliance with Minnesota’s orders. The league might work with local officials in cities or states like Minnesota to find an alternative to allow players to work out.

ESPN also reported that the league will allow teams to test asymptomatic players in cities where testing is readily available to at-risk healthcare workers. That includes cities like Orlando and Los Angeles. It also added Portland and Cleveland are among the teams participating in the Mayo Clinic coronavirus antibody testing study, a test that seeks to find out if someone has developed antibodies in response to a coronavirus infection.