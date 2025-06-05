As Louisiana's governor faces ethics charges, his lawyer raises bar for future ethics investigations

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is poised to adopt new measures that watchdogs warn raise barriers to holding public officials accountable via the state's ethics board. The legislation was drafted by the personal attorney of Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, who faces charges brought by the board for violating state ethics laws.
Proponents say the measures give those accused of ethics violations more opportunities to respond to allegations, increases transparency and limits abuses of a process they claim is often unjust. But watchdog groups — and the Board of Ethics — warn the changes will undermine the board's ability to hold public officials accountable.
While the changes would not apply to Landry's current charges, the legislation further bolsters the governor's power over a state board largely made up of his own appointees. A revised version of the bill, passed by the Senate earlier this week, awaits approval in the House.
Republican Rep. Gerald ''Beau'' Beaullieu, who sponsored the bill, said it was brought forth after officials complained that the board's investigation process was ''more like being investigated by the Gestapo.''
Landry's office declined to comment.
Another bill would share the names of complainants with officials they are accusing of wrongdoing, as well as limit the board's ability to launch investigations.
Governor's lawyer behind the legislation
Landry's private attorney, Stephen Gelé, drafted the legislation, which the governor supports.