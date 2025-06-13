As legal fight over Guard deployment plays out, Noem vows to continue Trump's immigration crackdown

LOS ANGELES — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pledged to carry on with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown despite waves of unrest across the U.S.
Hours after her comment Thursday, a judge directed the president to return control to California over National Guard troops he deployed after protests erupted over the immigration crackdown, but an appeals court quickly put the brakes on that and temporarily blocked the order that was to go into effect on Friday. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals scheduled a hearing on the matter for Tuesday.
The federal judge's temporary restraining order said the Guard deployment was illegal and both violated the Tenth Amendment and exceeded President Donald Trump's statutory authority. The order applied only to the National Guard troops and not Marines who were also deployed to the LA protests. The judge said he would not rule on the Marines because they were not out on the streets yet.
Gov. Gavin Newsom who had asked the judge for an emergency stop to troops helping carry out immigration raids, had praised the order before it was blocked saying ''today was really about a test of democracy, and today we passed the test" and had said he would be redeploying Guard soldiers to ''what they were doing before Donald Trump commandeered them.''
White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said the president acted within his powers and that the federal judge's order ''puts our brave federal officials in danger. The district court has no authority to usurp the President's authority as Commander in Chief."
The developments unfolded as protests continued in cities nationwide and the country braced for major demonstrations against Trump over the weekend.
‘This is only going to continue,' DHS chief says of raids
Noem said the immigration raids that fueled the protests would move forward and agents have thousands of targets.