As legacy of Ford fades in Brazil, China's BYD looks to extend global lead in EV sales

CAMACARI, Brazil — When Chinese automaker BYD Co. announced plans to build a massive factory in the hardscrabble city of Camacari, in Brazil's northeastern Bahia state, locals saw a new beginning. After years of economic stagnation following Ford Motor Co.'s exit from the region in 2021, there was hope that the global leader in electric vehicles would bring back well-paying jobs and a brighter future.
The timing seemed right. Brazil, the world's sixth-largest auto market, is seeing a surge in EV sales—and BYD is leading the charge. For Camacari, the deal promised to fill the economic vacuum left by the American company, which had once been the city's largest employer.
Then plans went off track.
A December raid led by Brazilian authorities rescued 163 Chinese nationals said to be working in ''slavery-like'' conditions at the site. A video from the Labor Prosecutor's Office showed dormitories with beds lacking mattresses and makeshift cooking facilities. The company postponed plans to begin its first production line in March and has not established a new timeline, spreading fears among Camacari workers.
''When BYD announced it was coming here, it sparked a lot of hope in us,'' said Luizmar Santana Pereira, a metalworker and former Ford employee, who has been working as a taxi driver. ''We've been waiting for this job opportunity, but so far, we haven't seen it.''
After the raid, a spokesperson based at BYD's China headquarters denied wrongdoing, saying in a post on the Weibo social media site that the accusations were an attempt at ''smearing" Chinese brands and China. The post also blamed ''foreign forces'' for the allegation and criticized media reports.
In a statement disseminated in Brazil, the carmaker adopted a more conciliatory tone. The company said it ''does not tolerate disrespect for Brazilian law and human dignity'' and rescinded the contract with Chinese construction company Jinjiang, which had brought the workers.
In Brazil, ample room for BYD to grow