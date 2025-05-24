As Kyle Larson aims for 'the Double,' other IndyCar and NASCAR drivers ponder motorsports marathon

''It's just very difficult to get that lined up,'' Newgarden said. ''Doing what Kyle (Larson) is doing right now, it's harder than it looks. What I mean by that is just putting the program together. You would have a lot of people doing it if it was simple, I can promise you that. I think Kyle Busch has spoken publicly about trying to get something off the ground. That's Kyle Busch. It should seem like it's pretty likely for him to put a program together. It was quite difficult.''