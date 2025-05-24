As Kyle Larson aims for 'the Double,' other IndyCar and NASCAR drivers ponder motorsports marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — NASCAR star Kyle Larson will be taking another shot at ''the Double," one of the most grueling feats in all of motorsports, when he tries to complete every lap of the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.
Tony Stewart is the only driver to have successfully pulled it off, and that was nearly 25 years ago.
But while attempts have been scarce since John Andretti first tried it in 1994, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of ambitious drivers interested. Defending Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden, Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin and reigning IndyCar series champion Alex Palou all expressed some desire to give it a go this week.
''Gosh, we could have a huge laundry list of people that should do it,'' said Newgarden, who is aiming for an unprecedented third straight Indy 500 win. ''You could ask the majority of the field (and they) would want to do the double. It's so much fun.''
Yet it's also a massive undertaking, which is why Stewart still stands alone, and not just on the driver who has to complete 1,100 miles around Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway — tracks some 550 miles apart. It also takes some serious financial support, the backing of teams in both IndyCar and NASCAR, tremendous logistical help, and plenty of luck that the weather cooperates, cars hold up mechanically and the driver is able to avoid any wrecks.
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, whose brother Kurt completed the Indy 500 in 2014 but failed to finish the Coca-Cola 600, is among those who have tried to put together a deal to attempt ''the Double'' but haven't quite pulled it off.
''It's just very difficult to get that lined up,'' Newgarden said. ''Doing what Kyle (Larson) is doing right now, it's harder than it looks. What I mean by that is just putting the program together. You would have a lot of people doing it if it was simple, I can promise you that. I think Kyle Busch has spoken publicly about trying to get something off the ground. That's Kyle Busch. It should seem like it's pretty likely for him to put a program together. It was quite difficult.''
So who else could be in line to try?