As Jimmy Carter nears his 100th birthday, a musical gala celebrates the 'rock-and-roll president'

Bernice King, the daughter of slain civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., recounted Carter's relationship with her family — he was close to her mother, and her grandfather was instrumental in Carter's 1976 election. Though Carter was not actively involved in King Jr.'s work, Bernice King thanked the former president for publicly crediting her father for his indirect role in Carter's political rise. Without the successes of the Civil Rights Movement, she recalled Carter saying, the nation never would have elevated a Southern governor who came of age in the era of Jim Crow segregation.