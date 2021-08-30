More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Osseo's Ola-Joseph announces college choice tonight; U appears to be favorite
If Joshua Ola-Joseph commits to the Gophers, he'll be the third Minnesotan in the Class of 2022 to say that he'll play for new coach Ben Johnson.
Nation
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves power grid a shambles
Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, 16 hours after blowing ashore in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland.
Sports
Reusse on words you don't want to hear about the Twins and Vikings
Rocco Baldelli talked about rebuilding over the weekend and the Vikings ended a winless preseason with the latest 'dings of concern.' Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand to talk about those and golf's greatest villain.
Coronavirus
Mayo study finds antibody treatment can help COVID-19 patients
Among high-risk patients with mild symptoms, infused antibodies seemed to lower the risk of hospitalization.
As Ida weakens, damage assessment begins
All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling winds. The weather died down shortly before dawn and people began carefully walking around neighborhoods to assess damage.