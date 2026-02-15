As ICE surge ends, Twin Cities grapple with its impact

Seventy days elapsed between the Trump administration announcing Operation Metro Surge in December and border czar Tom Homan saying Feb. 12 that the flood of federal agents into Minnesota will soon end.
During those 10 weeks, the full weight of the federal government bore down on a state, particularly on the Twin Cities.
Searing images from what the administration called the largest immigration enforcement operation in U.S. history became forever imprinted on a state’s psyche:
Masked agents killing two U.S. citizens in the street as bystanders captured video. Tens of thousands of Minnesotans rising up in protest. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents pulling drivers out of smashed car windows. A 5-year-old boy in a bunny-eared stocking cap being detained. Protesters blowing whistles in federal agents’ faces, swarming their hotels and confronting them, sometimes violently.
With the operation’s promised end coming, a dazed Twin Cities and Minnesota now step back and confront the big questions:
What, exactly, has the federal government wrought in Minnesota?
How did these 70 days change us, in ways we already see and in ways we may not yet understand?
And what does it all mean for the state and the country?