As Hungary votes on amendment to ban LGBTQ+ Pride, what does it mean for other basic rights?

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian lawmakers are preparing to vote on a constitutional amendment viewed by many critics as both a crackdown on the freedoms of assembly and expression and the most recent move by the populist government to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ communities.
The amendment, which will almost certainly be passed on Monday by the two-thirds majority of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's nationalist Fidesz party, would permanently codify a ban on public events held by LGBTQ+ communities — including the popular Pride event that draws thousands annually in the capital, Budapest.
It will also provide a constitutional basis for denying the gender identities or sexual characteristics of minority groups, and allow for some Hungarians to have their citizenship suspended if they are deemed to pose a threat to Hungary's security or sovereignty.
Here's what the amendment will do, what it entails for LGBTQ+ Hungarians, and for some of the basic rights of all citizens in the Central European nation.
A ban on LGBTQ+ events?
The amendment, the 15th to Hungary's constitution since it was unilaterally authored and approved by the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition in 2011, gives legal support to a law fast-tracked in March that made it an offense to hold or attend events that violate the country's contentious ''child protection'' legislation, which prohibits the ''depiction or promotion'' of homosexuality to minors aged under 18.
That law also allows authorities to use facial recognition tools to identify individuals that attend prohibited events — such as Budapest Pride — and can come with fines for violators of up to 200,000 Hungarian forints ($546).
Some legal experts have argued that such a restriction on assembly rights violates Hungary's constitution. In order to bring the Pride ban in line with constitutional protections, the amendment declares that children's rights to moral, physical and spiritual development supersede any other fundamental right other than the right to life — including that to peacefully assemble.