As he welcomes Gotham FC, Biden says 'a woman can do anything a man can do,' including be president

Gotham, the team from the New York and New Jersey area, won the 2023 NWSL championship last November with a 2-1 victory over Seattle Reign FC. It was the first trophy for the team—and it was just a year after they finished in last place. The trophy was displayed in the East Room as the team gathered on risers. The ceremony featured Gotham players, staff, ownership and NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, and a band played ''We are the Champions''