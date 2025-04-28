As Gov. Brian Kemp signs Georgia school safety law, supporters look to implementing it

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed a law that supporters hope will prevent future school shootings like the one that killed two students and two teachers on Sept. 4 at the Apalachee High School northeast of Atlanta.
Richard Aspinwall, the father of the Ricky Aspinwall, one of the teachers who was killed, called Monday ''a great day for advancing safety.''
''I don't want anyone else to have to go through this,'' Aspinwall told reporters. You see it happening all over the country. It's got to stop. Some way or another, it's got to stop."
But like with most new laws, putting the words into practice will be key.
''Everybody's got to work together,'' Rep. Holt Persinger, the Winder Republican who represents Apalachee High School and sponsored the bill, said after the signing ceremony. He said that included not only schools and local law enforcement agencies, but Georgia's child welfare, mental health and emergency management agencies.
House Bill 268 was driven in part by the belief among many that the Barrow County school system didn't have a full picture of the warning signs displayed by the 14-year-old accused in the fatal shootings. School officials never became aware that a sheriff's deputy in Jackson County had interviewed Colt Gray in May 2023 after the FBI passed along a tip that Gray might have posted a shooting threat online.
The new law requires police agencies to report to schools when officers learn that a child has threatened death or injury to someone at a school. It also mandates quicker transfers of records when a student enters a new school, creates at least one new position to help coordinate mental health treatment for students in each of Georgia's 180 school districts and sets up an anonymous reporting system statewide.
Public schools will have to provide wearable panic buttons to employees and would be required to submit electronic maps of their campuses to local, state and federal agencies once a year.