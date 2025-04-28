As Gov. Brian Kemp signs Georgia school safety law, supporters look to implementing it

The measure, though, required only a reduced version of a student-tracking database that was once a centerpiece of the bill, after opponents raised fears that it could become a permanent blacklist of students. Instead, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency was directed to create a database of students who an investigation has found threatened violence or committed violence at schools. The law directs GEMA to make rules about when names would be included and how someone could petition to be removed. But lawmakers didn't specifically appropriate any money to GEMA for what they called an ''emergency alert system.''