As GOP pushes spending cuts, many say Medicaid and food stamps are underfunded: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON — As Republican senators consider President Donald Trump's big bill that could slash federal spending and extend tax cuts, a new survey shows most U.S. adults don't think the government is overspending on the programs the GOP has focused on cutting, like Medicaid and food stamps.
Americans broadly support increasing or maintaining existing levels of funding for popular safety net programs, including Social Security and Medicare, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. They're more divided on spending around the military and border security, and most think the government is spending too much on foreign aid.
The poll points to a disconnect between Republicans' policy agenda and public sentiment around the domestic programs that are up for debate in the coming weeks.
Here's the latest polling data on how Americans view federal funding:
Most want Medicaid and SNAP funding increased or kept as is
Many Americans see Medicaid and food assistance programs as underfunded — even as Congress proposes significant cuts to Medicaid and food and nutrition assistance programs — and few say ''too much'' money is going to these programs.
About half of U.S. adults say ''too little'' funding goes to Medicaid, which is a government health care coverage program for low-income people and people with certain disabilities. Nearly half, 45%, say food and nutrition assistance programs like food stamps, SNAP or EBT cards are underfunded, according to the poll. About 3 in 10 U.S. adults in each case say those programs are receiving ''about the right amount'' of funding, indicating that most Americans likely do not want to see significant cuts to the two programs.
About 2 in 10 say Medicaid is overfunded, while about one-quarter say that about food assistance programs.