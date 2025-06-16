As GOP pushes spending cuts, many say Medicaid and food stamps are underfunded: AP-NORC poll

About half of U.S. adults say ''too little'' funding goes to Medicaid, which is a government health care coverage program for low-income people and people with certain disabilities. Nearly half, 45%, say food and nutrition assistance programs like food stamps, SNAP or EBT cards are underfunded, according to the poll. About 3 in 10 U.S. adults in each case say those programs are receiving ''about the right amount'' of funding, indicating that most Americans likely do not want to see significant cuts to the two programs.