As Diddy awaits verdict, here's where his business ventures stand

LOS ANGELES — While Sean ''Diddy'' Combs awaits a jury's verdict in his federal sex trafficking trial, the once-celebrated music mogul has seen his business empire rapidly unravel.
Combs, 55, who is one of the most influential figures in hip-hop history, now faces charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking involving two former partners and transporting people across state lines for prostitution. Prosecutors have painted a dark portrait of the mogul, whose alleged pattern of violence included drug-fueled sex parties he reportedly called ''freak-offs'' or ''hotel nights.''
If convicted, the three-time Grammy winner could face life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.
Here's a closer look at how Combs' business portfolio and public image have crumbled under the weight of the allegations.
What has happened to Combs' business empire?
Before Combs was arrested and charged, his major business ventures had collapsed: He stepped down and later fully divested from Revolt TV, which was founded in 2013. The network offered a mix of programming focused on hip-hop culture, R&B music, social justice and documentaries.
He also reportedly lost a Hulu reality series deal and saw his once-iconic fashion brand Sean John vanish from Macy's shelves.
After surveillance footage surfaced last year showing Combs physically assaulting singer Cassie, his then-girlfriend, in 2016, consequences mounted: New York City revoked his ceremonial key, Peloton pulled his music, Howard University rescinded his honorary degree and his charter school in Harlem cut ties.