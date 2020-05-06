– Despite growing evidence that the pandemic is still raging, administration officials said Tuesday that they had made so much progress in bringing it under control that they planned to wind down the coronavirus task force in the coming weeks and focus the White House on restarting the economy.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has led the task force for two months, said it would probably wrap up its work around the end of the May and shift management of the public health response back to the federal agencies whose work it was created to coordinate.

Other administration officials said that under plans still in discussion, the White House would consult with medical experts on a more informal basis and that Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, would help oversee a group pushing for progress in developing a vaccine and treatments for the virus.

“It really is all a reflection of the tremendous progress we’ve made as a country,” Pence told reporters at the White House.

His comments came a day after the revelation of new estimates that suggest deaths from the coronavirus, now above 70,000, could double by early August and that infection rates may rise sharply as businesses reopen. While the number of new cases logged daily in the New York City area is declining, new cases continue to grow across the rest of the United States.

With President Donald Trump facing a tough re-election battle, the White House appears intent on putting a response to the daily death toll more toward the background as it emphasizes efforts at a return to economic and job growth. The president’s advisers have repeatedly tried to place the responsibility for testing and decisions about reopening on individual states.

President Donald Trump watches Vice President Mike Pence address a news conference along with some members of the coronavirus task force, at the White House in Washington, Friday, April 3, 2020.

On Tuesday, Trump visited an Arizona face mask factory, using the trip to demonstrate his determination to see an easing of stay-at-home orders even as the coronavirus remains a dire threat. Trump did not wear a mask despite guidelines saying they should be worn inside the factory at all times.

“The people of our country should think of themselves as warriors. We have to open,” Trump declared as he left Washington.

In Arizona, Trump acknowledged the human cost of returning to normalcy. “I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon,” he said.

The task force has spent some of its time preparing talking points for Trump, who took over its public briefings, often turning them into lengthy opportunities to air grievances, praise his own handling of the crisis and offer up his own prescriptions.

Members of the coronavirus task force, including Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, had to urge Americans not to take those steps. And they often served as a public check on Trump’s questionable or false statements, cautioning about promises of a quick vaccine or the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, a drug promoted by the president.

The decision to phase out the task force has prompted new questions about whether the administration will be adequately organized to address the complex, life-or-death decisions related to the virus and give sufficient voice to scientists and public health experts in making policy.

“We will have something in a different form,” Trump said Tuesday during a trip to Arizona. Asked why now was the right time to wind down the task force, Trump replied, “Because we can’t keep our country closed for the next five years.” If there is a recurrence of cases in the fall, he said, “we’re going to put the flame out.”

White House officials said that medical officials like Birx would still be advising the president and be available to answer reporters’ questions. The news of the task force’s potential disbandment was not met with strong resistance from medical officials in the group, according to senior administration officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.