As Congress tables proxy voting, state lawmakers seek solutions for parents who serve in office

As a bipartisan measure to allow new parents in Congress to vote by proxy has failed, some lawmakers hope their states can find solutions to bring and keep younger women in state capitols.
Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who had been leading the congressional push, said she reached an compromise with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson last week that does not include proxy voting.
Without a precedent in Congress, lawmakers remain hopeful that statehouses can change instead. Parents say proxy voting would allow women valuable and sometimes medically necessary time to recover and care for their infants at a moment when childcare, families and affordability are front and center for American politics.
''This should be about supporting families and supporting lawmakers who prioritize the issues of families,'' said Mallory McMorrow, who was the second sitting Michigan state senator to give birth. ''It should not be a partisan issue.''
Parenthood and policy making
Voting by proxy means a lawmaker casts a vote on behalf of another who is absent. Another option that has been used at the state level is remote voting, in which a member calls in to cast their vote.
Like in Congress, state legislative sessions can run late into the night, commutes home can be long and members stay away from home for several days a week.
There was no proxy or maternity leave policy for lawmakers when McMorrow had her daughter in 2021, but she took 12 weeks anyway. McMorrow, who is running for U.S. Senate, said technology exists to allow voting from afar. It would be useful as well for active duty military members and in medical emergencies.