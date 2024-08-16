As college football evolves, so does the relationship between players and their CEO-like coaches

''Some coaches are way more hands on than others, but there are so many more hats (to wear) I think the quality of help that you have is really important in hiring good people and being excited and surprised with how they do their job,'' said the 38-year-old Lanning, who is 22-5 in two seasons leading the Ducks. ''But I also know that if it's important to me as a head coach, I better be involved in it in some way. And if I'm not, then it's probably not going to be to the standard.''