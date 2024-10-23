As coal plants shut in Romania, some miners transition to green energy while others are reluctant

Today, he said he is the only one of those original 10 who had left the coal industry. He did so in 2022 after having gone through two reskilling courses the year before, totalling about a month. Tirinticǎ learned the basics of how to install solar panels on different surfaces and how to fix wind turbines, including first aid procedures and how to deal with heights. He later took additional specialized courses to train others in gaining new skills.