As an era ends, the city that was home to the Oakland A's comes to grips with their departure

Through the years, the baseball team became an emblem of East Bay's grit and flair. The A's glory years have included the colorfully attired, mustachioed ''Swingin' A's'' during the first half of the 1970s, the muscular and swaggering ''Bash Brothers'' of the late 1980s, and the scrappy underdogs of the 2000s that yielded a real-life fairy tale in the film, ''Moneyball,'' based on the Michael Lewis book that ushered in the era of data-driven analysis.