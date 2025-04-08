As a future of US foreign aid cuts comes into focus, so do efforts to respond

With most programs funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development cut and the agency's remaining staff told their jobs will end by September, the reality of the Trump administration's sudden halt to more than 60 years of international development work has sunk in.
Billionaire presidential advisor Elon Musk, who led the charge to dismantle USAID, has called the agency criminal and corrupt. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said many programs did not advance American interests. The administration continues to cancel programs, including humanitarian and food aid, and has said it will roll any remaining programs into the State Department.
Two months into the cuts, some workers and organizations, who once carried out those programs, are developing a variety of initiatives to stand in the breach left by the dismantling of U.S. foreign aid.
Direct cash to laid off workers
Laura Meissner had worked as a contractor for USAID since 2010 and specialized in humanitarian assistance, specifically programs that give cash directly to people in need.
In early February, a friend approached her to help start a fundraiser to benefit other USAID workers who, like her, had lost their jobs. USAID employed 10,550 people in Washington and at offices around the world, with about half coming from other countries.
Meissner along with a small group of organizers eventually set up The Solidarity Fund with the Greater Washington Community Foundation, which will actually make grants directly to former workers. The grants will start at $650 and increase depending on the size of the household.
''We want to make it a meaningful enough sum that it'll make a real difference in their ability to buy groceries, pay medical bills, pay the rent or mortgage, or keep the lights on,'' Meissner said.