NEW YORK — Aryna Sabalenka beats Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6 (2) to reach her second consecutive U.S. Open final.
Aryna Sabalenka beats Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6 (2) to reach her second consecutive U.S. Open final
Aryna Sabalenka beats Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6 (2) to reach her second consecutive U.S. Open final.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 6, 2024 at 12:48AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya has killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police say
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya has killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police say.