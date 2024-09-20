Arundhati Roy's first memoir, 'Mother Mary Comes to Me,' to be published in September 2025

Scribner announced Friday that the Indian author and activist's ''Mother Mary Comes to Me'' will be released in September 2025. Roy, best known for her Booker-winning novel ''The God of Small Things,'' said in a statement that she began working on the book after her mother's death in September 2022. Mary Roy, whose life was fictionalized in ''The God of Small Things,'' was a renowned educator to whom her daughter dedicated the book and who was eulogized by the author as ''one of the fiercest, most fabulous'' people she ever knew.