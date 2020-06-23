SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba will ban the blackface makeup worn every December during Sinterklaas, a celebration of St. Nicholas in which white people often dress up as a children's character called "Black Pete."
Culture Minister Xiomara Maduro said in a Facebook post on Monday that she doesn't want to encourage a celebration that would offend people. She called on participants to use multicolor paint or none at all.
"Not every problem has been resolved, but this is a first step," she wrote.
Jerry Afriyie, a prominent Dutch Black activist, has long been calling for the eradication of the children's character.
