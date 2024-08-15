Artists who object to Trump using their songs from Celine Dion and Isaac Hayes' estate: How it works

Since the 2020 election, several artists have objected to the use of their music at Trump rallies. The Smiths' ''Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want'' played at a few Trump events, including a rally in Rapid City, South Dakota last September and in January of this year at a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire. On X, the Smiths' guitarist Johnny Marr wrote, "Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would've thought this could come to pass. Consider this s—- shut right down right now.''