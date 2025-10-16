Artists carve 7,000 pumpkins at Minnesota Zoo this Halloween

Gomez Addams of “The Addams Family” passionately kisses his wife Morticia’s hand.
Their moment of bliss is captured forever on the surface of a giant pumpkin ― or at least until the gourd rots in a week and needs to be replaced.
This pumpkin and 5,000 more light up at the Minnesota Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. The winding trails create a mystical, illuminating journey through the woods. This year’s theme “What Goes Bump in the Night” is divided into 15 spooky fun sections including celebrations, scary movies and nocturnal animals.
“It’s not dirty, it’s not crunchy ― it’s a pleasant walk,” said visitor Kristin Anderson of St. Paul. “This is so perfect because it’s a little spooky but it’s not scary-scary.”
Anderson has come with her husband Steven and son Nicholas, 12, since the event started seven years ago. This year, Nicholas wants to see a pumpkin with Godzilla.
Twenty artists make 7,000 pumpkins throughout the five-week run. At any given time, 5,000 light up the one-way trail, including some artificial ones in difficult-to-reach locations.
Big pumpkins take up to 20 hours to carve. They’re covered with intricate designs like skeleton versions of “The Simpsons” on a couch, a heavy metal collage, Prince, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and pop sensation Taylor Swift.
Artists transform smaller classic jack-o’-lanterns in less than 15 minutes.