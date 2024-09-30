Artist Kara Walker’s work examining race in the antebellum South comes to Weisman Art Museum

It’s 1864, and the Battle of Atlanta just ended. Union Army Gen. James Birdseye McPherson was unexpectedly shot and killed. The scene of his death looks like an abandoned campground in the forest, with wooden wheels, a horse skeleton and twigs scattered about. But on top of the etching is a silhouette of a larger-than-life Black child with a severed leg. The remainder of that leg is held up by a tiny Black man wearing shoes.