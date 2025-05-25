Artist Caravaggio's faith shines in new Rome exhibit and at churches run by Pope Leo XIV's order

ROME — The Roman basilica of the Augustinians — Pope Leo XIV's religious order — preserves an iconic painting of the Virgin Mary by Caravaggio, the blockbuster artist who revolutionized the use of light and darkness in Western art.
A new exhibit of works by the Baroque painter is now on view in Rome until July 6, allowing for an updated look at his connection with spirituality.
From the Pilgrims' Madonna at the Basilica of St. Augustine to the Martyrdom of St. Ursula that closes the ''Caravaggio 2025'' exhibit, art historians and clergy are highlighting the connections between religious belief and Caravaggio's ''chiaroscuro."
''It's the light that directs us toward what for him are the key points of the story,'' exhibit curator Francesca Cappelletti said about the artist's spotlight on the main characters that emerge from encroaching darkness. ''Our life experience makes sense only if invested by a spiritual light.''
The Caravaggio Madonna at the Augustinians' Basilica
In the Augustinian Madonna, dating from the early 1600s, what hits the viewer at eye level are the dirty soles of a ragged pilgrim couple's feet as they kneel by the apparition of the Virgin Mary. She leans casually against a door frame as she holds a toddler-size Jesus.
It's a far cry from the usual otherworldly, genteel depictions of most Madonnas. That makes it even more poignant within Augustinian spirituality, because it illustrates the encounter between man's nature and God's mercy, said the Rev. Pasquale Cormio, the basilica's rector.
''We see God's wish to show himself to humankind as someone who walks alongside the poor,'' Cormio said. ''It's certain that this Virgin Mary is close to a perhaps tired, perhaps wounded, certainly dirty humanity that is burdened by daily life.''