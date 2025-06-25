Arson ignites the Dennis Lehane-created Apple TV+ firebug series 'Smoke'

NEW YORK — Author and screenwriter Dennis Lehane has a healthy respect for the power of fire. He learned that the hard way — surviving a house fire in Boston in his 30s.
Lehane was living on the top floor of an apartment building when a propane tank on the roof exploded and started a blaze. The landlord was replacing the building's smoke detectors at the time so none were working. Lehane is lucky to be alive and he credits, in part, the flames.
''If you're trapped in fire — if you wake up and the building you're in is on fire — it's up to the fire at that point. It's really up to whims of the fire, whatever's going to happen to you. And I find that lack of control fascinating.''
Lehane, whose literary canon includes the novels-turned-movie hits ''Gone, Baby, Gone'' and ''Mystic River,'' has turned to fire for his latest project — Apple TV+'s new nine-episode crime drama ''Smoke.'' It debuts Friday.
The story of ‘Smoke'
It's based on the true story of a former arson investigator who was convicted in 1998 of serial arson, captured in part after he wrote a novel about a firefighter who was a serial arsonist. The case — chronicled in the 2021 podcast Firebug — sparked something in Lehane.
''I just thought, that's just the height of craziness. Like, you're not only in denial about who you are, you're so far in denial you're going to write a book about what a great guy you are and then use the fires that you set as the models for the fires in your book?'' he says. ''I can get in the zip code of that mindset; I cannot land on the street, though."
The show marks a reunion between Lehane, Greg Kinnear and Taron Egerton, who previously worked together on the 2022 Apple TV+ series "Black Bird." It also stars Jurnee Smollett, Anna Chlumsky and John Leguizamo, and boasts an original, eerie song by Radiohead's Thom Yorke called ''Dialing In.''