Arsenal hosts Real Madrid in 'biggest night' of Arteta's career

April 8, 2025 at 3:14PM

LONDON — It's been 19 years since Arsenal played Real Madrid in the Champions League. That was also the last time Arsenal came close to winning the competition, losing the 2006 final to Barcelona after beating Madrid in the round of 16.

The Gunners face Madrid again in the first leg of the quarterfinals at their Emirates Stadium home on Tuesday, and manager Mikel Arteta has already called it "the biggest night of my career.''

It could also be the biggest night the Emirates has seen since the stadium opened for the 2006-07 season.

''It's been 20 years since we had this type of game and, for us, it's a great opportunity to build our own story," Arteta said. "Eleven players, 60,000 fans, I am really super convinced that we are ready to win and to beat them. That's the mindset that I want.''

Arsenal will have to overcome its latest long-term injury, to key defender Gabriel, but Bukayo Saka could make his first start in nearly four months after returning from hamstring surgery.

For Madrid, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has declared himself ''fully fit'' for the game after missing the team's last three matches with a knee injury.

Madrid is the defending champion and is looking for a seventh Champions League title since 2014. Arsenal has never won the competition.

In Tuesday's other quarterfinal, Bayern Munich hosts Inter Milan in the first leg. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

