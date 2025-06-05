Nation

Arrest made in theft of instruments stolen from the rock band Heart at New Jersey venue

Authorities have made an arrest in the theft of two irreplaceable instruments owned by members of the rock band Heart that were stolen from a venue in New Jersey last weekend.

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 5:06PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Authorities have made an arrest in the theft of two irreplaceable instruments owned by members of the rock band Heart that were stolen from a venue in New Jersey last weekend.

Atlantic City police say surveillance video initially led them to a 57-year-old Pleasantville man. He was later seen on video walking through various parts of the city, trying to sell the instruments, and he eventually sold one while the other remains unaccounted for, police said, declining further comment. The man has been charged with burglary and theft.

The band was set to kick off the An Evening With Heart tour at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, and its gear had been set up there the day prior to the show. Among the items stolen were a custom-built, purple sparkle baritone Telecaster guitar with a hand-painted headstock made for band member Nancy Wilson, and a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years.

''These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they're extensions of our musical souls,'' Nancy Wilson said in a statement issued by the group that also offered a reward for information leading to their return. ''We're heartbroken, and we're asking for their safe return— no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.''

Heart is led by Wilson and her sister, Ann, who have made music together since the '70s and have had hits like ''Magic Man,'' ''Crazy on You'' and ''Alone.'' The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.

