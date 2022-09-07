Tap the bookmark to save this article.

St. Paul police made an arrest Wednesday in a triple homicide in the city's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

According to a St. Paul Police Department news release, a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago. St. Paul police officers made the arrest in collaboration with the FBI.

The Star Tribune does not typically name suspects until they are charged.

The attack Sunday afternoon in an East Side home left three people dead and two more badly wounded. The victims were identified as 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman, and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding.

The department's news release said that the case remains under investigation and that further details would not be released at this time.

"I applaud our officers' diligent pursuit of those responsible for the nightmare we endured this weekend," Mayor Melvin Carter said in a prepared statement. "However, it allows us to start the slow healing process together."