One suspect has been arrested in connection with Thursday’s shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Lino Lakes, authorities said Sunday. The name of the suspect has not been released.

Karl Mitchell Henderson died in his family home after being shot, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Officers were called to the 6900 block of W. Shadow Lake Drive at 2:36 p.m. Thursday. Henderson’s father, Timothy, told police that when he arrived home, he saw two people leaving through the front door, and that they fled the scene. He found his son suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office on Sunday thanked the public for its help and said it no longer needs assistance in locating a dark gray GMC Terrain SUV that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the Henderson family.

