MINNEAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a teenager outside a market in a Twin Cities suburb.

The 18-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis Monday afternoon in the death of 16-year-old Varney Kennedy of Golden Valley.

A criminal complaint charging the man with intentional second-degree murder says a witness told police he walked to the market in Brooklyn Park with the defendant on Aug. 17 and went inside while he stayed in the parking lot to sell marijuana vaping cartridges. The witness said he heard shooting while in the store.

The victim was found outside with gunshot wounds. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center where he died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Kennedy died of multiple gunshot wounds..