SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Police in Shakopee have made an arrest in a fatal shooting.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting incident about 7:30 p.m. Monday and found a 65-year-old male victim inside a home with gunshot wounds.
The unidentified victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He's being held in the Scott County Jail on a possible charge of second-degree murder.
Investigators said they do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
