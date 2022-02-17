Minneapolis police said Wednesday they have made an arrest in the death of Deshaun Hill, a North Community High student shot shortly after school last week.

Officers made the arrest in the homicide case, according to police spokesman Garrett Parten. Police did not release any further information Wednesday in order to, Parten wrote in an email, "protect the integrity of the investigation and to address safety concerns."

Hill, a sophomore, died on Feb. 10, a day after he was found with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Penn Avenue N.

His uncle previously said the family believes the teen, just a month shy of his 16th birthday, was walking from school when he was shot. Police said Hill was near a bus stop when the shooting happened. A 911 caller reported seeing a group of young people scatter after the shot rang out.

Hill was the starting quarterback on North's varsity football team. He was paid tribute at a North basketball game last weekend, and his death has led to renewed calls for a more forceful response to violence that has afflicted the city's North Side.