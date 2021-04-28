Police early Wednesday arrested a violent felon on suspicion that he fatally shot a Cedar-Riverside store clerk in Minneapolis during an attempted robbery several hours earlier.

The 30-year-old man was apprehended in St. Paul and jailed shortly after 4:30 a.m. in connection with the shooting about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of S. Cedar Avenue, according to police spokesman John Elder.

The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

His criminal history includes a conviction in adult court in 2010 for beating a pregnant woman in St. Paul during an attempted carjacking when he was 16 years old, as well as two felony drug convictions.

Officers found the clerk, believed to be in his 40s, inside the business with multiple gunshot wounds, Elder said. The man was taken by paramedics to HCMC and soon pronounced dead. His identity has yet to be released.

The building where the shooting took place appeared to be a bazaar with shops inside. Locals near the scene said it was known as "the mall."

This was Minneapolis' 24th homicide of the year.

Star Tribune staff writer Alex Chhith contributed to this report.

