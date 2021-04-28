Police early Wednesday arrested a violent felon on suspicion that he fatally shot a Cedar-Riverside store clerk in Minneapolis during an attempted robbery.

The 30-year-old man was apprehended in St. Paul and jailed shortly after 4:30 a.m. in connection with the shooting about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of S. Cedar Avenue, according to police spokesman John Elder.

Authorities have yet to identify the clerk, but community members said he was Abdifatah H. Mohamed, 40, of Minneapolis. Along with his job with the store, Mohamed also was a truck driver. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

The building where the shooting took place houses numerous shops and is known in the community as "the mall."

Sharif Farah, a longtime friend and relative, said he was working in his Dahabshiil money transfer business when Mohamed was confronted and shot in the neighboring phone and electronics store.

The suspect came in and asked Mohamed and others in the store for money, Farah said. "Everything took less than one minute," he said.

Murder and other possible charges against the suspect are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The suspect's criminal history includes a conviction in adult court in 2010 for beating a pregnant woman in St. Paul during an attempted carjacking when he was 16 years old, as well as two felony drug convictions.

Officers found Mohamed inside the business with multiple gunshot wounds, Elder said. He was taken by paramedics to HCMC and soon pronounced dead. Mohamed is the city's 24th homicide victim so far this year.

Farah said that since Ramadan began, he and Mohamed had been breaking fast and observing night prayers together. Farah and others who knew Mohamed described him as a humble man who volunteered in the community.

"He was a hard worker, and he loved his wife and kids," an emotional Farah said. "There is no one I can compare him with. I love him more than myself. I lost a good friend."

