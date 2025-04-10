Sports

Arozarena hits grand slam in 8th and draws winning walk in 9th as Mariners rally past Astros 7-6

The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 12:50AM

SEATTLE — Randy Arozarena hit a grand slam in the eighth and drew the game-winning walk in the ninth as the Seattle Mariners rallied for seven runs over the final two innings to beat the Houston Astros 7-6 on Wednesday.

Arozarena's slam trimmed Seattle's deficit to one before the Astros made it 6-4 when Jeremy Peña scored on a wild pitch by Casey Lawrence (1-0) in the top of the ninth.

Julio Rodríguez delivered a two-run double in the bottom half to tie it, and a walk to Mitch Garver loaded the bases. Houston got a forceout at home before Bryan Abreu (0-1) walked Arozarena on a full count.

The Astros seemingly had the game in hand after Hunter Brown pitched two-hit ball over six shutout innings. They took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of eighth against a Mariners team that went 1 for 19 with runners in scoring position during a 2-1 loss in 12 innings Tuesday night.

Lawrence, called up from the minors Wednesday to provide relief for an overtaxed bullpen, pitched the final three innings, giving up two runs and four hits. Luis F. Castillo started for Seattle and threw 100 pitches in four innings, allowing four runs — three earned — in his second major league start.

The Mariners were without infielder Ryan Bliss, put on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps tear. Seattle also called up infielder Leo Rivas, and pitcher Jesse Hahn was designated for assignment.

Key moment

A replay review determined Seattle's Donovan Solano got back to third base just in time to avoid a tag by Isaac Paredes on a fielder's choice grounder in the ninth. Rodriguez followed with his bases-loaded double to tie it.

Key stat

Arozarena went 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and five RBIs in the cleanup spot to raise his batting average to .191.

Up next

Houston had not announced a starting pitcher to face RHP Jack Kochanowicz (1-0, 3.27 ERA) and the Angels at home Friday night.

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (0-2, 5.73) pitches against Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 3.38) on Friday night.

