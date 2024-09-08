Arozarena hits first homer against former team, Mariners rout Cardinals 10-4

Mariners starter Luis Castillo exited after three-plus innings with a left hamstring strain, walking gingerly off the field after throwing his 59th pitch. Through a translator, Castillo said he first felt discomfort when Iván Herrera stole second, speculating that he might have injured himself when he ducked down to get out of the way of a potential throw to second. He remained in the game for a couple more pitches before the trainer visited the mound.